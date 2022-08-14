Independence Day: LHC Multan Bench holds flag hoisting ceremony

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Senior Judge Lahore High Court Multan Bench Justice Chaudhary Muhammad Masood Jehangir said August 14 reminded us of efforts and sacrifices of our elders, how they achieved an independent state under leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The efforts of the elders could not be forgotten, said the senior judge while hoisting the national flag at Lahore High Court Multan Bench. Independence is a blessing.

We must create awareness among coming generations about the fruit of Independence.

We should express resolve that no could harm the dear homeland. On this occasion, ex justice Muhammad Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi, ex justice Khalid Alvi, additional advocate general Punjab Shiekh Jamshaid Hayat and many other representatives of High Court Bar and District Bar Associations were also present.