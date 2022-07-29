UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Main Ceremony At Lahore Fort

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Independence Day main ceremony at Lahore Fort

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman said on Friday that a grand ceremony regarding the Independence Day of Pakistan would be held at Hazoori Bagh and Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman said on Friday that a grand ceremony regarding the Independence Day of Pakistan would be held at Hazoori Bagh and Lahore Fort.

He said that special invitation would be sent to heroes of Pakistan Movement for their participation in the ceremony. He ordered for arranging all security and other arrangements on the mode of Golden Jubilee of Independence Day of Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting on arrangements for the 75th Youm-e-Aazadi, he said at the Hazoori Bagh ceremony, hundreds of scouts and specially dressed students, would play drum, while on Aug 14, fireworks would be held at five different places of the provincial capital, he added.

He directed all assistant commissioners to supervise preparation of 50 platforms for huge sized national flags, to be hoisted on Aug 14 in all tehsils with the collaboration of private sector.

He also directed the PHA to ensure that city's main roads should be cleared of all advertising banners except for national flags or banners on theme of the Independence Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Independence Bagh Gold All

Recent Stories

WCLA to rehabilitate Kutcha Shah Hussain buildings ..

WCLA to rehabilitate Kutcha Shah Hussain buildings

40 seconds ago
 Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

41 seconds ago
 Gandhara art exhibition opens at Punjab Arts Counc ..

Gandhara art exhibition opens at Punjab Arts Council

43 seconds ago
 PMD alarms of heavy rain to generate flash floodin ..

PMD alarms of heavy rain to generate flash flooding, trigger landslides

48 seconds ago
 Local innovations be recognized in product line of ..

Local innovations be recognized in product line of multinational companies : Pro ..

4 minutes ago
 IGP orders foolproof security during Muharram

IGP orders foolproof security during Muharram

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.