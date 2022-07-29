Independence Day main ceremony at Lahore Fort

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman said on Friday that a grand ceremony regarding the Independence Day of Pakistan would be held at Hazoori Bagh and Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman said on Friday that a grand ceremony regarding the Independence Day of Pakistan would be held at Hazoori Bagh and Lahore Fort.

He said that special invitation would be sent to heroes of Pakistan Movement for their participation in the ceremony. He ordered for arranging all security and other arrangements on the mode of Golden Jubilee of Independence Day of Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting on arrangements for the 75th Youm-e-Aazadi, he said at the Hazoori Bagh ceremony, hundreds of scouts and specially dressed students, would play drum, while on Aug 14, fireworks would be held at five different places of the provincial capital, he added.

He directed all assistant commissioners to supervise preparation of 50 platforms for huge sized national flags, to be hoisted on Aug 14 in all tehsils with the collaboration of private sector.

He also directed the PHA to ensure that city's main roads should be cleared of all advertising banners except for national flags or banners on theme of the Independence Day.