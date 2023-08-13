Open Menu

Independence Day Marathon Race On August 14

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 10:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Independence Day Marathon Race will be organized on Monday (August 14) wherein athletes from all across Hazara Region would participate, Regional Sports Officer Ahmad Zaman told media men on Sunday.

He disclosed that all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Independence Day Marathon Race would be made well in time so that Independence Day would be celebrated like in other parts of the country.

There will also be Azadi Cup Squash, Badminton, Judo, Karate, and Table Tennis alongside the Marathon Race, which will start from board Office Abbottabad and end at Hockey Stadium Abbottabad.

The closing ceremony will be held at Hockey Stadium and exhibition hockey matches regarding Janshan-e-Azadi would also be organized. Regional Sports Officer Hazara Ahmad Zaman Khan said that these events will be ideal for the promotion of sports.

