KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi said that the 78th Independence Day and Maraka-e-Haq celebrations are being observed with national fervor and enthusiasm across the country.

On this occasion, the Karachi administration has taken various initiatives in collaboration with civic institutions, and all Deputy Commissioners are busy organizing celebrations in accordance with government directives.

The Commissioner emphasized that these moments of independence are historic and appealed to citizens to participate wholeheartedly in the celebrations, showcasing their love for the country and paying tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces' remarkable achievements.

In this connection, a three-day "Azaadi Family Festival" began at historic Frere Hall on Friday, which will continue until August 10. From August 11 to 13, celebrations titled "Azaadi Quaid-e-Azam ke Saath" will be held on Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, featuring portraits of martyrs and national leaders, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and patriotic songs.

On August 14, a free Azaadi Train will run from Cantonment Station to Zero Point Kholhrapar. The Family Festival at Frere Hall will include a food street, kids' area, magic shows, and a musical concert from 8 pm to 11 pm.

The celebrations on Shahra-e-Faisal will feature portraits of martyrs and national leaders, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and patriotic songs. A float prepared by the Solid Waste Management Board will also be part of the celebrations, and the road will be decorated with colorful lights and Pakistani flags.

A grand musical concert will be held at the Karachi National Stadium on August 13, featuring renowned artists like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and others.