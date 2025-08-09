Open Menu

Independence Day "Marka-e Haq"celebrations In Karachi Underway

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 11:41 PM

Independence Day "Marka-e Haq"celebrations in Karachi underway

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi said that the 78th Independence Day and Maraka-e-Haq celebrations are being observed with national fervor and enthusiasm across the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi said that the 78th Independence Day and Maraka-e-Haq celebrations are being observed with national fervor and enthusiasm across the country.

On this occasion, the Karachi administration has taken various initiatives in collaboration with civic institutions, and all Deputy Commissioners are busy organizing celebrations in accordance with government directives.

The Commissioner emphasized that these moments of independence are historic and appealed to citizens to participate wholeheartedly in the celebrations, showcasing their love for the country and paying tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces' remarkable achievements.

In this connection, a three-day "Azaadi Family Festival" began at historic Frere Hall on Friday, which will continue until August 10. From August 11 to 13, celebrations titled "Azaadi Quaid-e-Azam ke Saath" will be held on Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, featuring portraits of martyrs and national leaders, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and patriotic songs.

On August 14, a free Azaadi Train will run from Cantonment Station to Zero Point Kholhrapar. The Family Festival at Frere Hall will include a food street, kids' area, magic shows, and a musical concert from 8 pm to 11 pm.

The celebrations on Shahra-e-Faisal will feature portraits of martyrs and national leaders, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and patriotic songs. A float prepared by the Solid Waste Management Board will also be part of the celebrations, and the road will be decorated with colorful lights and Pakistani flags.

A grand musical concert will be held at the Karachi National Stadium on August 13, featuring renowned artists like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and others.

Recent Stories

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan c ..

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

3 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedr ..

Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain

3 hours ago
 UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..

3 hours ago
 WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts w ..

WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025

3 hours ago
 Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: ..

Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..

4 hours ago
 PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity i ..

PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar

4 hours ago
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Af ..

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border

5 hours ago
 Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip duri ..

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..

5 hours ago
 SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight Ma ..

SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12

5 hours ago
 PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cric ..

PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC

5 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

5 hours ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan