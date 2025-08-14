Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

The Murree Youth Empowerment Club, under the patronage of Kohsar University organized a grand and dignified ceremony to mark the 78th Independence Day, reaffirming the commitment to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Murree Youth Empowerment Club, under the patronage of Kohsar University organized a grand and dignified ceremony to mark the 78th Independence Day, reaffirming the commitment to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity. The chief guest was Member National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb. The event was attended by MNA Raja Osama Ashfaq Sarwar, MPAs Bilal Yameen Satti and Asma Naz Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, DPO Murree Asif Amin Awan, Regional Manager TDCP Murree and Patriata, and other local dignitaries.

The chief guest inaugurated the photo gallery of Kohsar University and planted a commemorative tree as part of a tree plantation drive.

Addressing the gathering, she stated that Pakistan’s foundation is rooted in the sacrifices of countless martyrs and will remain eternal. She said that in line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, with the support of MNAs, MPAs, and provincial ministers, Kohsar University will be transformed into a premier educational institution, providing high-quality education to students and excellent residential facilities to faculty and staff.

The ceremony included flag hoisting, cake-cutting for Independence Day and enthusiastic participation by students and administration.