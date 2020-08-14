Independence Day, moment of joy, happiness for every citizen :Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Independence Day is an occasion of joy and happiness for every citizen of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Independence Day is an occasion of joy and happiness for every citizen of the country.

He was addressing the ceremony organized on the occasion of the Independence Day at Hazoori Bagh on Friday.

He extended heartiest felicitations to the nation and said It was an occasion to pay rich tributes to the Pakistan Movement's leaders and martyrs who sacrificed their everything for the motherland.

He said: " The Independence Day reminds us that the blessing of freedom is the result of countless sacrifices and the great struggle of millions of Muslims." The chief minister emphasised that Indian Occupied Kashmir could not be forgotten on the Independence Day as brave Kashmiris were sacrificing their lives in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said: " Pakistan is a great country and Pakistanis are a great nation in the world. The August 14 is a day to reiterate the commitment to make Pakistan great and strong and the nation is united for this cause." He reiterated that everyone should work hard to make Pakistan strong and prosperous and every individual would perform its duties honestly.

Administrator Lahore Metropolitan Corporation Danish Afzal presented the address of welcome.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Fayyaz-ul- Hassan Chohan, Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Ejaz Alam, parliamentarians, Consul Generals of Turkey and China, Deputy Consul General of Turkey,Chief Secretary, IG Police and others attended the ceremony.