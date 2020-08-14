Independence Day observed at PUCAR Sargodha

The Independence Day was observed at the Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) with national zeal here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The Independence Day was observed at the Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) with national zeal here on Friday.

In this connection, the ceremonies of flag hoisting, cake cutting, tree plantation and Azaadi walk were held while Assistant Director/ Programme Office of the Council Adnan Khaliq Bhatti was the chief guest.

On this occasion, he said:" It is our prime duty to materialize the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He paid homage to sacrifices of the heroes of the Pakistan Movement.

Meanwhile, artists presented national songs, drama and other performances. An online photoexhibition "Roshni ka Safar" was also arranged.