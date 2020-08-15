UrduPoint.com
Independence Day Of Pakistan Celebrated With Patriotic Zeal In Sydney

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 09:51 PM

The 74th Independence Day of Pakistan marked with a flag hoisting ceremony was celebrated at the Consulate of Pakistan in Sydney on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The 74th Independence Day of Pakistan marked with a flag hoisting ceremony was celebrated at the Consulate of Pakistan in Sydney on Saturday.

The event showcased patriotic fervor wherein the valiant struggle of the founding fathers was remembered, and homage was paid to the martyrs to win and secure a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

The ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Consulate General of Pakistan in Sydney Muhammad Ashraf alongwith Deputy Consulate General Muhammad Shaharyar Mandokhel raised the National Flag to the mesmerizing tune of the national anthem.

Consulate General Muhammad Ashraf said that Pakistan could become Asian Tiger by following the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The need of the hour was that the citizens should become one nation and change the destiny of the country and the nation by showing unity and solidarity, he added.

" We have got this country due to the great sacrifices of our forefathers.

Today we are breathing in the open air because of the sacrifices of their lives and property," he added.

He said that the day was an occasion to pay tributes to all those sons of the soil who laid their lives while defending and protecting territorial as well as ideological frontiers of the motherland.

The deputy consulate general said that Pakistan was our identity and in order to further strengthen this identity, thinks only for the development of the country and the nation, keeping all kinds of prejudices and linguistics aside.

He also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and assured them of unwavering Pakistan's diplomatic, politically and moral support.

He said that as a nation, the people could face the atrocities that India was inflicting on the innocent and unarmed people of Kashmir with unity.

All officers and staff of the consulate along with their families and members of the Pakistani community attended the ceremony.

