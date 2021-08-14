Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with zeal in Beijing

The 75th Independence Day of Pakistan marked with a flag hoisting ceremony at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing here on Saturday

The event showcased a patriotic zeal and fervor and the valiant struggle of our founding fathers.

The participants paid homage to the martyrs to win and secure a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

The ceremony began with recitation of the verses from the Holy Quran. Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque raised the National Flag on the mesmerizing tune of the national anthem.

Deputy Head of Mission, Ahmed Farooq read out the messages of President Dr Arif Aliv and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion.

The President, in his message of Independence Day, paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and leaders and workers of Pakistan movement. He acknowledged the landmark, sacrifices and support of the entire Pakistani nation in overcoming challenges during the journey of 74 years.

He appreciated the achievements of Doctors and paramedics, religious leaders, media, national command and operation centre, security forces and the entire nation to contain the speed of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister, in his message of Independence Day, said that Pakistan today can stand tall among the comity of nations.

"We much reiterate the firm resolve to uphold our national values of unity, faith and discipline as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Our policies towards reviving the economy, handling the pandemic and protecting the environment have received universal acclaim," the message said.

In his address, Ambassador Haque paid homage to the leaders and activists of Pakistan movement and their struggle and sacrifices.

He also paid tributes to great philosopher and national poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for Muslims of Sub-Continent and great leader and father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who through his unconquerable spirit and charismatic leadership achieved Pakistan for us.

He said that this year, Pakistan and China are celebrating 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations which is a very important milestone. The very unique and special relationship have transformed into iron brotherhood and all weather strategic partnership.

"China has stood with us in difficult times during last seven decades," he added.

Ambassador Haque thanked the Chinese government and the people for helping Pakistan during COVID-19 pandemic and for providing very critical vaccine to Pakistan through donations and procurement.

Ambassador Haque mentioned importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which not only have transformed economic and development landscape in Pakistan but it is also contributing to objective of Pakistan of regional connectivity and linkages.

"Pakistan having 220 million hardworking and talented people, with abundant natural resources, a strong agriculture and industrial base and ideal location is poised to become a leading and emerging economy of the world," he added.

Ambassador Haque also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are especially for the last two years are under inhuman, cruel and illegal lockdown.

He said that Pakistan will continue diplomatic, politically and moral support for the Kashmir cause and called upon the international community to help resolve this longstanding unresolved dispute.

A photo exhibition depicting the culture, people and landscape of Pakistan was inaugurated by the Ambassador along with a tree plantation to mark the 75th Independence Day and 70 years of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. A cake cutting ceremony was also held on the occasion.

The students of Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) attired in the traditional and national dresses mesmerised the participants with their patriotic songs.

All officers and staff of the Embassy along with their families, members of the Pakistani community, students, and media attended the ceremony.