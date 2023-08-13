Open Menu

Independence Day Pashto Mushaira Held In Dir Upper

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) ::In connection with Independence Day and International Youth Day a Pashto Mushaira--an assembly where poets recite their poetry-- was held here on Sunday in District Council Hall, under the aegis of Director Youth Affairs and District Administration.

Prominent Pashto poets, persons from the literary gathering across the province attended the Mushaira. Director Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irfan Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Gohar Zaman Wazir, the District Youth Officer, District sports Officer Sadiqullah, former District Sports Officer Mukhtiar Hussain was also present on the occasion.

Hundreds of locals' and Pashto poetry lovers from different areas across the Dir Upper turned up in the activity and paid compliments to the poets while reciting their best pieces of poetry. The poets through their poems and verses stressed for love of their motherland and restoration of durable peace in the area.

Meanwhile, a "Youth Mushaira" was also organized in collaboration with Diwa Literary Writers' Organization - in which young poets demonstrated their God-given talents and received great applause from the participants - in the ceremony.

Tehsil Chairman Haji Rafi Allah Khan attended the poetic gathering as a special guest. Former Sports Officer Mukhtiar Hussain and Civil Defense Officer Ismail Jan also participated in the event. A large number of participating youths and other participants of Mushaira appreciated the efforts of the District Youth Office.

At the end of the ceremony, all the poets were presented with appreciation shields and a tribute was also presented to the poets who rendered their services in the field of literature and poetry.

