Independence Day: Police Directed To Make Foolproof Security

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah has placed the Sukkur Range on high alert for Independence Day celebrations.

He has issued instructions to all the SSP's of the range to provide foolproof security to rallies and events in this regard and to keep a close watch on evil and suspicious elements.

According to the spokesperson of DIG, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah has ordered all the SSPs of range to chalk out a security plan including extraordinary security measures on the occasion of Independence Day and to protect the life and dignity of the people at all costs.

He further directed that all security measures including random snap-checking, and picketing should be ensured around schools, colleges, universities, press clubs and other places where programs and events are to be held in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

DIG Sukkur has also given directives to take strict legal action against those who are involved in aerial firing, and one-wheeling. All SSPs have been directed to establish control rooms equipped with the necessary facilities in their respective districts.

He also issued orders to concerned officials that tighter security be provided to residential colonies and worship places of minority communities and ensure the maintenance of smooth traffic flow.

