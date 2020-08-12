'Independence Day' preparations gain momentum in city

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The 'Independence Day' preparations gained momentum in the city with a day left in 73rd Jashn-e-Azadi on August 14.

All the eight bazaars of clock tower chowk, especially Ameenpur bazaar, Jhang bazaar and Bohawana bazaar, book shops, corner markets in different areas such as Jhal Chowk, D-ground, Jalvi Market, Samanabad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Raza abad, Mansoorabad, Muhammad Pura, D-Type etc were flooded with decoration material, national flags, bounties, variety of badges, stickers, children caps, portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and other national heroes.

A great hustle and bustle was witnessed in all markets, especially in Aminpur bazaar.

A number of cars, rickshaws, motorcycle rickshaws, buses, vans, truck, bike owners were seen purchasing national flags for their vehicles which were available at prices ranging from Rs 100 to 5,000, depending upon on the size and quality.