Independence Day preparations gaining momentum

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):Preparations for the 73rd Independence Day is gaining momentum in the city as a great rush of people has been seen to purchase national flags, buntings and other paraphernalia for celebrations on August 14, 2019 Thursday.

All the eight bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk especially Aminpur Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar and Bhowana Bazaar, book shops, markets in different parts, Jhal Chowk, D-ground, Jalvi Market, Samanabad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Raza Abad, Mansoorabad, Muhammad Pura, D-Type, etc. flooded with decoration material, national flags, buntings, variety of badges, stickers, children caps, portraits of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and other national heroes.

The vendors, stall-holders and shopkeepers have decorated their stalls with colorful lights to attract the buyers.

There is a great hustle and bustle in the bazaars and a large number of people including youth, women and children are seen gathered around stalls set up in the bazaars, roadsides and book shops to purchase national flags inscribed with different slogans 'Jashn-e-Azadi Mubarak', 'Pakistan Zindabad', 'Watan Se Muhabbat', 'Aao Mil Ke Jashn Manaien', 'Hum Sub Aik Hein', etc.

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has also been directed to decorate public parks profusely on the eve of Independence Day.

Police spokesman said that comprehensive strategy has been devised to provide tight security and traffic management on Independence Day.

Meanwhile, District Sports Department has also devised a sports programme to celebrate Jashn-e-Azadi. The sports event will continue upto August 19.

According to schedule, Table Tennis competitions will be held at Sports Complex Ghulam Muhammad Abad on August 07 followed by Wrestling contests in Kashmir Bridge Arena on August 09.

The Kabaddi match will be held at Boharanwali Ground on August 16 while Volley Ball competitions will be held at Crescent Sports Complex on August 17 and Tchoukball contests on August 19.