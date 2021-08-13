Independence Day preparations in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The preparations of Independence Day are in full swing in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki and other districts of northern Sindh.

According to details, different stalls set up for selling national flags, posters, badges, caps and t-shirts at Clock Towr Chowk, Station Road, Ghareeb Ababd, Minara Market, Bandar Road, Shahi Bazar, Chamta Gali and other markets to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

A shopkeeper of Clock Tower Chowk told that people rush towards these stalls and majority of buyers were children who purchase different badges, caps, t-shirts, posters of independence heroes and martyrs.

Meanwhile, according to official of the district Sukkur administration, all district heads of the provincial departments were directed to observe flag hoisting ceremonies at their offices.