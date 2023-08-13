Open Menu

Independence Day Preparations In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Like other cities of the country, the preparations have been finalized to mark Independence Day in Dera Ismail Khan city with full zeal and fervour as the bazaars (markets) and different roads were decorated with national flags and lightening.

The markets witnessing unusual rush as the residents are still enthusiastically engaged in purchasing unique and colourful items to mark the day with great pomp and show.

The citizens have hoisted national flags at rooftops of their houses and shops. All the government buildings and historical structures in the city have been decorated with colourful lighting which gives an illuminated view arousing inner passion, love and reverence for the motherland.

Besides shops in main bazaars, vendors have set up stalls of colourful bunties, national flags, banners and pictures of national heroes who played key role in independence of the country.

The air is quite charged with sense of patriotism due to soul-stirring national songs that echoed at almost all sale points of Independence Day's items.

Some people can be seen with their vehicles and motorcycles decorated with big national flags and banners in order to look unique and celebrate the Independence Day to their heart's content.

However, the citizens have underlined the need for the traffic police to take effective measures to prevent road stunts by the youngsters who usually find such occasions an opportunity to go on such dangerous practices putting their own and the lives of others at risk.

