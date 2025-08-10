Independence day preparations in full swing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing

across all seven tehsils of the district under the supervision of

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem.

Assistant Commissioners are personally monitoring arrangements

related to cleanliness, security, and traffic management in their

respective tehsils, says a news release issued here on Sunday.

The district administration has decorated public places, markets,

parks, intersections, and major roads with national flags, buntings,

and lights.

National monuments and important government buildings are also

lit up in the evenings to mark the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem said that

Independence Day was a golden chapter in Pakistan’s history,

and the district administration would leave no stone unturned to

celebrate it in a befitting manner.

He added that public convenience, safety, and active participation

were being given top priority so that every citizen could take part

in the national festivities with full enthusiasm.