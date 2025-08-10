Independence Day Preparations In Full Swing
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing
across all seven tehsils of the district under the supervision of
Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem.
Assistant Commissioners are personally monitoring arrangements
related to cleanliness, security, and traffic management in their
respective tehsils, says a news release issued here on Sunday.
The district administration has decorated public places, markets,
parks, intersections, and major roads with national flags, buntings,
and lights.
National monuments and important government buildings are also
lit up in the evenings to mark the occasion.
Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem said that
Independence Day was a golden chapter in Pakistan’s history,
and the district administration would leave no stone unturned to
celebrate it in a befitting manner.
He added that public convenience, safety, and active participation
were being given top priority so that every citizen could take part
in the national festivities with full enthusiasm.
