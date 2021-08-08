UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Preparations In Full Swing In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 09:00 PM

Independence Day preparations in full swing in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Preparations for Independence Day celebration were in full swing in Hyderabad and other adjoining areas since the start of the month of August.

There were stalls decorated with colorful flags and banners and echoes of songs and national anthem in main roundabouts of the city.

A large number of people including youths, children, old and women rushed to the stalls to prepare for Independence Day celebrations and were busy shopping for August 14.

Preparations for Independence Day began with stalls decorated with national flags and buntings, flowers and colourful flags appearing on the streets, alleys, roundabouts and bazaars of the city.

People with strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs, visiting stalls and participating rallies organized to celebrate Independence Day to be observed on August 14.

A rally was taken out from "Naya Pul" to Hyder Chowk with echoes of national songs and was participated by hundreds of youngsters with loud slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

The participants of the rally holding national flags marched towards Hyder Chowk where the stage had been prepared for celebrating Jashn-e-Azadi events.

