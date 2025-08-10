Independence Day Preparations Peak
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Extraordinary enthusiasm in the Independence Day celebration this year is being witnessed across the country with millions of people taking part in thousands of rallies, musical programmes and other such activities on the streets of all cities, towns and villages.
Preparations for Independence Day on August 14 are underway with full swings across the country. Lahore is in a unique mood, the streets and bazaars are decorated with national flags and flags.
This year celebrations would be marked with the theme "Marqa-e-Haq," to honor the nation's resilience and unity.
Stalls selling national flags, badges, flags and other national items have been set up in major cities of the country, while citizens are busy shopping in large numbers around towns and villages in connection with Independence Day.
Government and private buildings are being decorated with green and white lights, while colorful flags and national flags are flying in the streets. Citizens have given a new color to the preparations for Independence Day by decorating their homes, shops and offices with electric lights, beautiful lights and flags.
Preparations for Independence Day celebrations have also started at the official level in Lahore. Be it the Hazuri Bagh and Minar-e-Pakistan or other public entertainment places, the arrangements for August 14 are in full swings that can be seen everywhere.
Poets and writers have also become active in connection with Independence Day, arrangements for poetry recitals have been started, students have also become active in universities, there will be competitions in sketches, plays, and sports.
Citizens say that Independence Day is not just a day, but it is an expression of national unity, remembrance of sacrifices, and love for the country, which we are proud to celebrate with full enthusiasm every year.
Furthermore, cultural and literary organizations have announced special programs to celebrate on Independence Day. Children are busy collecting badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.
Booksellers and shopkeepers say that this year, due to the special theme "Marqa-e-Haq," stickers are selling like hot cakes.
