Independence Day Preparations Underway In Bahawalpur
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Preparations to celebrate the 78th Independence Day continue with national zeal and enthusiasm.
Government department’s buildings including commissioner office, deputy commissioner Office, police offices, universities, colleges and schools have been decorated with national flags and fancy lights. At night, buildings are illuminated.
Under the supervision of the deputy commissioner office, the Parks and Horticulture Authority and Bahawalpur Arts Council have jointly organized a music festival at Millat Park where renowned singers and artists presented songs and showed their artistic skills. Meanwhile, the Bahawalpur Press Club will organise a music festival and art programs including a Qawali night at the night between August 13 and 14.
