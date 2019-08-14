Independence Day program held at LAC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :A ceremony to mark the 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan was held at Lahore Arts Council here on Wednesday.

In this regard, a flag hoisting ceremony and prayers for the prosperity of the country were held.

The ceremony was attended by Chairperson Lahore Arts Council Ms.

Moneeza Hashmi, Executive Director Ather Ali Khan, staff members and other visitors.

A large number of people dressed in green and white visited Alhamra Arts Council and enjoyed the programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Ather Ali Khan highlighted the importance of Independence Day and stressed the need for making Pakistan a developed country.

He said, "We will have to work hard with devotion and dedication for the success of the country."