UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independence Day Program Held At LAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 08:30 PM

Independence Day program held at LAC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :A ceremony to mark the 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan was held at Lahore Arts Council here on Wednesday.

In this regard, a flag hoisting ceremony and prayers for the prosperity of the country were held.

The ceremony was attended by Chairperson Lahore Arts Council Ms.

Moneeza Hashmi, Executive Director Ather Ali Khan, staff members and other visitors.

A large number of people dressed in green and white visited Alhamra Arts Council and enjoyed the programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Ather Ali Khan highlighted the importance of Independence Day and stressed the need for making Pakistan a developed country.

He said, "We will have to work hard with devotion and dedication for the success of the country."

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Independence

Recent Stories

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

2 hours ago

DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi&#039;s world-class infra ..

2 hours ago

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

3 hours ago

Diplomacy Ambassadors participate in Model UN at H ..

3 hours ago

RAK Elections Committee Chair visits candidate reg ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.