Independence Day Rally Staged In Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Under the auspices of the Markazi Muslim League, a rally was staged in the city to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.
The rally was taken out from Markazi Muslim League office in One Unit Chowk that marched on city roads.
The participants of the rally had held Pakistan flag and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of the country and Pakistan Military. They raised slogans “Pakistan Live Long, Pak Army Live Long”.
A large number of activists of Markazi Muslim League Bahawalpur chapter and citizens attended the rally. Meanwhile, personnel of the police, Dolphin Force and Civil Defense Department, Government of Punjab also staged rally and parade to celebrate 78th Independence Day of the country with national zeal and enthusiasm.
