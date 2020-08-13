UrduPoint.com
Independence Day Rally To Take Out From Sardar Bangulzai House On Friday: Ex, MNA Kamal

Former, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai on Thursday said 73rd Independence Day would be celebrated with enthusiasm across the country including Balochistan

He said country had gained independence on 14 August after the long struggle of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Scholars and other Muslims which has made Pakistan an invincible power in the world today saying that other Muslim countries are proud of Pakistan for being a nuclear power.

On 14 August, the Independence Day rally will be taken out from Sardar Bangulzai House which can be accumulated in Mastung district, he said urging members of Bangulzai tribes and National Party workers to take part in the historic Independence Day rally.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons, saying that if today we are breathing in an Independent country then because of the martyrs who had sacrificed their precious lives for us today adding that foundation of Pakistan included the blood of millions of martyrs which would be never forgotten.

Sardar Kamal Khan further said it was our responsibility to play their role to ensure the protection of the country because a large number of Muslims have made countless sacrifices for an independent state.

He said the purpose of celebrating Independence Day was to pay homage to our great martyrs who had rendered their precious lives for the liberation of the country and put Pakistan on the map of independent countries of the world.

"The young generation of Pakistan should realize that they have to take the reins of this great nation in the future", he said saying that we are aware of our responsibilities as a conscious and great nation.

The expression of freedom is a symbol of living nations, Pakistan is our glory and our pride for which the nation is ready to sacrifice even the last drop of their blood.

