Independence Day reflects nation’s founding vision, says PM’s coordinator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Information and Broadcasting for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Wednesday emphasized that Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day is not merely a date on the Calendar, but it reminds us the timeless sacrifices of our forefathers—whose vision, values and unwavering resolve continue to shape the nation’s journey.

While talking to APP, Ikhtiar Wali Khan urged the citizens to uphold the spirit of independence by fulfilling their responsibilities for the development and prosperity of the country.

“This day reminds us of the countless sacrifices made for our freedom. Let us honor them by building a Pakistan that is peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive,” he said.

He also noted that this year’s celebrations carried greater significance due to the historic victory in Marka-e-Haq against India, which he said, "doubled the joy and pride of our 78th Independence Day."

Ikhtiar Wali Khan concluded by extending his heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.