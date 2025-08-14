Open Menu

Independence Day Reflects Nation’s Founding Vision, Says PM’s Coordinator

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 12:52 AM

Independence Day reflects nation’s founding vision, says PM’s coordinator

Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Information and Broadcasting for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Wednesday emphasized that Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day is not merely a date on the calendar, but it reminds us the timeless sacrifices of our forefathers—whose vision, values and unwavering resolve continue to shape the nation’s journey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Information and Broadcasting for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Wednesday emphasized that Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day is not merely a date on the Calendar, but it reminds us the timeless sacrifices of our forefathers—whose vision, values and unwavering resolve continue to shape the nation’s journey.

While talking to APP, Ikhtiar Wali Khan urged the citizens to uphold the spirit of independence by fulfilling their responsibilities for the development and prosperity of the country.

“This day reminds us of the countless sacrifices made for our freedom. Let us honor them by building a Pakistan that is peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive,” he said.

He also noted that this year’s celebrations carried greater significance due to the historic victory in Marka-e-Haq against India, which he said, "doubled the joy and pride of our 78th Independence Day."

Ikhtiar Wali Khan concluded by extending his heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

24 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious aff ..

UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs

24 minutes ago
 Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues ..

Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25

24 minutes ago
 Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit ..

Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million

24 minutes ago
 Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC perfo ..

Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..

24 minutes ago
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainab ..

Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..

25 minutes ago
 Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Uni ..

Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness

2 hours ago
 UAE Rescue Team, Albanian officials coordinate to ..

UAE Rescue Team, Albanian officials coordinate to strengthen joint efforts

2 hours ago
 UAE, Philippines strengthen bilateral trade, inves ..

UAE, Philippines strengthen bilateral trade, investment ties

3 hours ago
 Central Bank of UAE, Bank of South Sudan sign MoU ..

Central Bank of UAE, Bank of South Sudan sign MoU to enhance cooperation in fiel ..

3 hours ago
 Edhi Foundation’s new air ambulance joins fleet ..

Edhi Foundation’s new air ambulance joins fleet after clearance from UAE

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan