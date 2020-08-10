UrduPoint.com
Independence Day Reminds To Educate Youth About Struggle Of Forefathers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:37 PM

When the whole nation is gearing up for celebrating the biggest festival of Independence Day on August 14 through buying dresses, flags, bunting and other accessories, it is a big challenge for all to educate our younger generation about the sacrifices rendered by our national heroes and patriotic leaders rendered for acquiring a separate homeland and the objective behind it

So the role of parents as well as teachers is more essential who spend maximum time with their children and can educate them about the Pakistan Movement, our national heroes, historical struggle of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders.

"It is very essential to transfer knowledge about history of our beloved country to our children when they are getting busier with their gadgets, cell phones and laptops. No doubt, parents especially mothers, if educated, can play an important role for satisfying the inquisitive nature of their kids by educating them about the significance of Independence Day", Samina Chaudhry, a mother of three-children said.

Talking to APP, she said, "Our children are more excited for buying flags, shirts, badges and other accessories to look different on Independence Day instead of showing interest in knowing the historical facts about this day which needs to be inculcated".

Shahid Ahmad, a father said, "I and my wife have always created such an atmosphere in our home that we all sit together and tell our children about the importance of such occasions and respond to their questions".

"We must educate our children about the purpose of such celebrations to instill the spirit of patriotism in them from the very beginning instead of spending excessive money on buying Jashan-e-Azadi accessories just to compete with others", he said.

Tahir Mahmood, a lecturer was of the view that although role of schools for educating the children is indispensable however, the parents must create such atmosphere in their home in which children can ask questions about certain events and get proper responses.

He said most of the students consider history subject as boring and of no interest, however, it can be made interesting through arranging activity-based programs for the children at school level.

"It is very encouraging that our children and youth have started taking interest in the politics but we as teachers must ensure that they do not have information about the things on surface level but make them understand the historical background", he observed.

Saira Khan, who is a mother and teacher at a private school said, "It is the responsibility of the parents to invoke interest of their children toward getting knowledge about such days. Story telling is the best way to make them digest even boring information.

She said, "Children only memorize whatever is written in their syllabus books about the creation of Pakistan just to get good marks. We must design syllabus and activity based learning approaches in a way that children understand these things in practical way".

