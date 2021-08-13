Independence Day reminds to protect our minorities: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Friday said that on Independence Day, we reaffirmed the promise of loyalty and sincerity to our country and this day reminds us how our ancestors made sacrifices for separate homeland

He made these remarks while addressing a function at E-Khidmat Markaz here.

Commissioner said that we have no identity without this land and in the whole world we were identified as Pakistanis.

He said that it was our responsibility to create ease in the lives of people and minorities also rendered sacrifices for the country that was highlighted by Quaid-e-Azam.

"Independence Day reminds us to pledge that we will take care of the lives and property of our minorities", he added.

Independence Day demanded to follow our beloved Quaid-e-Azam's motto of "Work, Work and Only Work", he added.

Commissioner said that Independence Day will be celebrated with simplicity but with enthusiasm due to Ashura Muharram.

Highlighting the incident of the temple at Rahim Yar Khan, Commissioner said that soon after the incident, all law enforcing agencies took action and arrested 96 people involved in vandalizing the temple, within 36 hours. While, on August 11, the Hindu community celebrated its religious festival there after renovation.

Commissioner Bahawalpur said that protection of minorities would be ensured in any case and no stone would be left unturned in punishing the criminals.

In addition, Commissioner also planted a sapling on the lawn of E-Khidmat Centreas part of the 10 billion Tress Tsunami porgramme.