Independence Day reminds us sacrifices of elders : Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader MNA Farooq Azam Malik has said that 14 August Independence Day reminds us sacrifices and struggle of forefathers under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to APP, he said our elders sacrificed their present for our future and give us an identity with a separate county.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a great leader adding that he proved with honesty, commitment, a nation can face all difficulties and determination are the keys to ultimate success.

He said Pakistan was envisioned by Allama Mohammad Iqbal and such a great poet foresee the emergence of Pakistan which is an undeniable reality today. Replying to another question, Farooq Azam Malik said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a visionary leader and working for the bright future of the Pakistan under the unique guidelines of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.