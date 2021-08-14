UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Reminds Us Sacrifices Of Our Forefathers: Ijaz Shah

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 09:12 PM

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Saturday said that Independence Day reminds us of great sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to achieve Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Saturday said that Independence Day reminds us of great sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to achieve Pakistan.

Addressing Independence Day ceremony in Nankana Sahib, he said "We should educate our coming generations about the philosophy of independence", said a press release.

The minister emphasized on working together to make Pakistan a great nation. He said that the enemies of islam and humanity were the enemies of Pakistan. He said that atrocities were being perpetrated on Muslims in India.

After the ceremony, the minister also visited Dialysis Center of District Headquarters Hospital and distributed sweets among the patients.

Later, he also attended Independence Day cake-cutting ceremony organized by Punjabi Sikh Sangat Pakistan at Gurdwara Janam Asthan.

Chairman Punjabi Sikh Sangat Pakistan Sardar Gopal Singh Chawla and other Sikh leaders were also present on the occasion. He also visited Ehsas Dastar Khwan set up in the office of the Municipal Committee and distributed food among the citizens.

Police, Rescue-1122 and Civil Defense personnel were also present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, students of various educational institutions and the Sikh community were presented National songs to express their everlasting love for the homeland.

