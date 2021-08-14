UrduPoint.com

Independence Day; Sale Of Multi-colour Cakes On Boom

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 03:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :In connection with Independence Day Celebrations, the people rushed towards bakeries to buy multi-colour cakes having 'National Flag Photos' images and words like 'Jashan-e-Azadi Mubarak'.

A large number of people had also placed online booking orders to celebrate Azadi day with their families following COVID-19 SOP's.

However, the bakery shops, across the country, had witnessed a great rush of customers on buying special cakes coloured with Independence Day images, words etc.

Cakes in green & white colour with slogans like "Jashan e Azaadi" and "Pakistan Zindabad" have become insanely popular among youngsters and for office celebrations, said a visitor in a shop.

A famous bakery shop owner while talking to a private news channel said they were leaving no stone unturned to keep their food and employees safe during COVID-19 and encouraging social distancing during selling.

"Tricolor cakes and pasteries are the most demanding food product on Independence day", said another shopkeeper.

"I have placed an order for a cake which was based on National Flag as its was a best way to aware kids about the history of Pakistan and the importance of the day", said a citizen.

The customers who visiting shops are strictly asked to follow SOPs while purchasing items from the shops, said another manager of bakery shop.

