Independence Day sports contests held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In connection with ‘Independence Day’, sports competitions were organized under the aegis of the district sports department, Faisalabad on Thursday.

According to official sources, under the Marka-e-Haq, sports competitions of various games including Karate, boxing, mass wrestling, tug-of-war were held at Dijkot road sports complex. More than 200 players participated in boys and girls competitions.

National Youth Karate Academy Faisalabad won the first and second positions in karate competitions.

Faisalabad Mass Wrestling Club won first and Lions Club won second position in mass wrestling.

District Faisalabad team won the field in tug-of-war while National Youth Boxing academy won first in boxing.

Third position went to Olympian Usmanullah boxing club.

The winners were awarded with prizes, certificates and trophies.

At the end of the ceremony, a cake was also cut in connection with Independence Day.