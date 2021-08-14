Independence Day Starts In Punjab Capital With 21-gun Salute, Prayers
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 10:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Independence Day dawned in the provincial capital with the 21-gun salute and special prayers were offered for prosperity and progress of the country in the mosques on Saturday.
The ceremony was held at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada where a large number of people were also present who raised slogans "Pakistan Zindabaad".
Later on, a flag hoisting ceremony was also organized there and the national flag washoisted with prayers for security and progress of the homeland.