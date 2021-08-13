Independence Day: Stern action urged against sale of firecrackers, plastic trumpets

The sale of vuvuzelas (brightly-coloured plastic trumpets) and fire crackers goes unchecked in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad whereas the authorities concerned are encouraging people to plant trees to mark the 74th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The sale of vuvuzelas (brightly-coloured plastic trumpets) and fire crackers goes unchecked in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad whereas the authorities concerned are encouraging people to plant trees to mark the 74th Independence Day.

A large number of citizens are, however, wary of the unchecked availability of firecrackers in the markets as the devices may be used by miscreants for hooliganism on the festive occasion.

"The twin cities' administrations should take note of the situation and get the fire crackers removed from the markets to maintain law and order on the Independence Day," said Sadaqat Abbasi who was purchasing flags at Sitaraa Market, Sector G-7 Islamabad for his children.

He said the authorities concerned had never taken appropriate measures in past to abate the noise pollution on such events. Their slackness eventually led to a nauseating situation on August 14 every year.

The roads and streets on the day used to keep buzzing for hours and it was the public which paid for the violation of others, he added.

"Sale of such material goes unchecked in various markets of Islamabad, including Abpara, Sitara, Super and Jinnah and other business areas while a number of stalls were also established openly at the both sides of express way", he said.

Another citizen from Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali, said the same situation was prevailing in the garrison city. Besides the national flags and buntings, the firecrackers and plastic trumpets were openly being sold in different areas, including Raja Bazar, Commercial Market, Sixth Road, Shamsabad, and Dhoke Kala Khan, he pointed out.

Muhammad Ali said noise pollution, created on every Independence Day by the youth not only disturbed people mentally but also left long-lasting impact on their physical health.

Moreover, substantial number of rowdy youth thronged the city to perform deadly stunts on their bikes, including one wheeling, endangering the lives of motorists, he added.

Public also reacted to the sale of plastic horns and firecrackers on the social media and called for a complete ban on it.

An official of district administration of Islamabad told APP that action was being taken against the sale of such nauseating devices, adding that on the other hand an online campaign was launched to encourage people to plant trees to make the occasion memorable and productive.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and Islamabad Capital Territory police have chalked out a comprehensive plan to ensure law and order on the Independence Day.

According to an ITP official, senior officials and sergeants would be deputed at 127 spots to take action against one-wheeling and those who found involve in any kind of violation.

An official of Islamabad Capital Territory Police said ban on the sale and purchase of fire crackers was already in place.

An official of Rawalpindi police said dealers of fire-crackers were being apprehended and stern action would be taken against them.

