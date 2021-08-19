UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Teaches Us To Follow Principles Of Quaid-e-Azam: MPA Naseebullah

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 08:50 PM

Independence Day teaches us to follow principles of Quaid-e-Azam: MPA Naseebullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Naseebullah Marri said Independence Day (August 14) teaches us to follow the principles of faith, unity and founder of the Quaid-e-Azam and to take part in the development of the country and the nation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI's) MPA Naseebullah Marri expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony organized regarding Independence Day by a private school in Kohlu.

The Ceremony was attended by Haji Mir Bihar Khan Marri, Mir Baz Muhammad Marri, Mir Abdul Qayyum Marri, Mir Dost Ali Marri, Executive Director Kiran Public Grammar High School Abdul Samad Marri, Mir Shah Bilal Marri, Mir Aslam Farooq Marri, Mir Jahanzeb Marri, District Nazim of Education Hafeezullah Marri, District Nazim of sports Juma Khan Marri and a large number of elders and administration officers.

The MPA Naseebullah Marri said the Muslims under the enthusiastic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had got freedom from British and Hindu slavery and now it was our responsibility to protect our homeland and adhere to the principles of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said the security forces have sacrificed for the restoration of peace in Kohlu, civilians and elders have not even cared for their lives to protect the country, saying the martyrs of Marwar are an example of this.

After coming to power, Imran Khan has taken several important steps to eradicate the scourge of corruption in the country, including restoration of merit, easy access to relief for common citizens in government institutions, uniform education system in the country, and equal development of all provinces, he added.

He said that the ongoing work on education, health, electricity and water projects are proof for incumbent regime saying work was in full swing record development in his constituency.

Billions of rupees are being spent for the welfare of the people which has paved new avenues of development and prosperity, he said.

Earlier, students presented different programs regarding Independence Day at the ceremony.

On this occasion prizes and shields were distributed among the best performing students.

