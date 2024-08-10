Independence Day to be celebrated as “Plant for Pakistan Day”: DC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali said that Independence Day would be celebrated as "Plant for Pakistan Day" under the vision to plant maximum trees in the district to make the city clean and green.

Presiding over a meeting on Saturday to finalize arrangements regarding Independence Day celebrations, the deputy commissioner said that the main flag hoisting ceremony would be organized at the deputy commissioner's office in which members of national and provincial assemblies and district officers would participate. He directed all concerned officers to decorate all government buildings of the district and install special lights for the night.

He said that a special tree plantation campaign would be organized on August 14 and Independence Day would be celebrated as Plant for Pakistan Day.

He directed CEO of education Tariq Habib Farooqi to plant maximum saplings at all government schools and organized speeches, quizzes and other competitions.

It was decided in the meeting that the badminton competition of male and female categories would be held on August 11 at the Sports Gymnasium, the Table Tennis competition on August 13, Volley Ball competition on August 14 while the cricket championship would continue from 11 to 14 August. Various other sports activities would also be organized by the district administration in connection with Independence Day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Yousaf Cheena, Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shahzad Dogar, DEO Dr Aslam Minhaj and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

APP/qbs/thh