Independence Day to be celebrated at LUMHS on Aug 14

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Wednesday decided to celebrate 74th Independence Day on August 14 with befitting manner.

According to the University spokesman, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr.

Bikha Ram along with other officers would attend the national flag hoisting ceremony to be held at academic block of main campus on August 14 at about 9:00 am.

All Deans, Directors, Chairmen/chairpersons, faculty members, officers and employees are advised to wear collar national flag and attend this official ceremony with strict observance of standard operating procedures(SOPs) of COVID-19 including maintaining social distancing and wearing of face masks.