Independence Day To Be Celebrated In A Grand Manner: Amir Muqam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam has said that Pakistan is a great blessing bestowed upon us by Allah Almighty, and Independence Day and the struggle for truth will be celebrated in a grand manner on August 14 (Thursday).
In his message on the occasion of Independence Day, the President Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said the special events will also be organized on the occasion of Independence Day to celebrate this day with fever and enthusiasm. Amir Muqam said that special Independence Day celebrations will also be held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
The minister vowed, “We will also remember the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Independence Day and the struggle for justice.”
He said that at the beginning of the morning, special prayers will be offered for the recitation of the Quran at the time of Fajr prayers and for the security and stability of the beloved homeland, the supremacy of the constitution and law, the rise of islam, the country’s prosperity, regional construction and development, the promotion of inter-Muslim unity, the elimination of terrorism, extremism, relief from natural disasters, and the establishment of an atmosphere of unity and brotherhood, and solidarity.
Amir Muqam said that national anthems and national songs will be presented during various ceremonies and the Battle of Haq, and Qiraat and naat will also be organized in this regard. “Our elders have made immense sacrifices to create independent state in a shape of Pakistan, which cannot be forgotten.”
He pledged that we will move forward as a nation for the development, prosperity, and economic stability of Pakistan.
