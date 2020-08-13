Independence Day to be celebrated in Hyderabad with national enthusiasm

(@FahadShabbir)

The 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated on Friday (August 14) here like other parts of the country for which every nook and corner of the city were decorated with colourful buntings and national flags

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated on Friday (August 14) here like other parts of the country for which every nook and corner of the city were decorated with colourful buntings and national flags.

The district administration will organize main Independence Day ceremony here at the office of DG HDA (Ex. Zila Nazim Secretariat) where national flag will be hoisted at about 8 a.m and national anthem and songs will be played to commemorate the day.

The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch will be the chief guest while DIG Naeem Ahmed Shaikh would attend as guest of honor.

All officers, members of civil society organizations and citizens have been invited to participate in "Jashan-e- Azadi" programme in which tableaus will be presented to pay tribute to our national heroes who played important role in Independence movement.

The Deputy Commissioner had already directed all officers to participate in Independence day ceremony along with sub ordinate staff.