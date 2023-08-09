Independence day to be celebrated in Hyderabad on Aug 14

Like other parts of the country 76th Independence Day would also be celebrated in Hyderabad with national spirit and fervor on the 14th of August

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country 76th Independence Day would also be celebrated in Hyderabad with national spirit and fervor on the 14th of August.

In this connection, a national flag hoisting ceremony will be held in Circuit House at 7.

15 am.

Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon, DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghafar Soomro, SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sadozai and officers of the Federal and Provincial department would attend the ceremony.