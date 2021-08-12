Independence day to be celebrated in Naushehroferoze on August 14

Like other parts of the country 75th Independence day would also be celebrated on 14th August with national zeal and enthusiasm

NAUSHHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country 75th Independence day would also be celebrated on 14th August with national zeal and enthusiasm.

In this context Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Syed Ammar Hussain held a meeting in the DC office to review arrangements made for Jashan-e-Azadi.

Addressing the meeting ADC said that due to prevailing corona situation celebrations of Jashan-e-Azadi were being organized on a limited level. He directed to ensure strict implementation over SOPs and maintain social distance.

He said that main event to be held in front of Deputy Commissioner office where national flag would be hoisted, later another programme would also be held in DC office in which all district officers and their staff would participate.

ADC directed town administration to ensure lighting arrangements in all roads and streets of the district. He said that plantation drives would be carried out during the jashan-e-Azadi event and sweets would be distributed among guests.

ADC directed heads of all private banks and other departments to illuminate their buildings and display colourful buntings in order to create a sense of rejoice among people for national day. Additional Director Social welfare Syed Ali Ahmed,officers of Irrigation, Police, education, Health, local Government and other departments were also present on the occasion.