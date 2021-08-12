UrduPoint.com

Independence Day To Be Celebrated In Naushehroferoze On August 14

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 04:37 PM

Independence day to be celebrated in Naushehroferoze on August 14

Like other parts of the country 75th Independence day would also be celebrated on 14th August with national zeal and enthusiasm

NAUSHHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country 75th Independence day would also be celebrated on 14th August with national zeal and enthusiasm.

In this context Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Syed Ammar Hussain held a meeting in the DC office to review arrangements made for Jashan-e-Azadi.

Addressing the meeting ADC said that due to prevailing corona situation celebrations of Jashan-e-Azadi were being organized on a limited level. He directed to ensure strict implementation over SOPs and maintain social distance.

He said that main event to be held in front of Deputy Commissioner office where national flag would be hoisted, later another programme would also be held in DC office in which all district officers and their staff would participate.

ADC directed town administration to ensure lighting arrangements in all roads and streets of the district. He said that plantation drives would be carried out during the jashan-e-Azadi event and sweets would be distributed among guests.

ADC directed heads of all private banks and other departments to illuminate their buildings and display colourful buntings in order to create a sense of rejoice among people for national day. Additional Director Social welfare Syed Ali Ahmed,officers of Irrigation, Police, education, Health, local Government and other departments were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Education Independence August Event All Government

Recent Stories

Swiss prosecutor wraps up grilling of ex-FIFA boss ..

Swiss prosecutor wraps up grilling of ex-FIFA boss Blatter

3 minutes ago
 Govt launched Kamyab Jawan Scheme to eradicate une ..

Govt launched Kamyab Jawan Scheme to eradicate unemployment: Governor

3 minutes ago
 KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

7 minutes ago
 OPEC's Forecast for Oil Demand Growth Remains Unch ..

OPEC's Forecast for Oil Demand Growth Remains Unchanged at 6mbd in 2021 - Report

7 minutes ago
 OPEC Revises Up Forecast for Russia's Oil, Condens ..

OPEC Revises Up Forecast for Russia's Oil, Condensate Output in 2022 by 1Mbd - R ..

7 minutes ago
 Madagascar's President Dismisses Government - Repo ..

Madagascar's President Dismisses Government - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.