Independence Day To Be Celebrated In Pishin Tonight

5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:01 PM

Independence Day to be celebrated in Pishin tonight

An impressive function will be held at Media House Pishin on Friday night to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :An impressive function will be held at Media House Pishin on Friday night to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

All district officers including Deputy Commissioner Pishin Shabbir Ahmed Mengal, Chairman Council of All Balochistan Press Clubs Malik Saadullah Jan Tareen, Senior Anchor Person Najeeb Tareen, Mohib Tareen, President National Press Club and Media House Sami Tareen, Hazrat Khan Kakar, Wasim Ahmed Rajput, Abdul Latif Adil, Naqib Durrani, Zeeshan Ahmed and others will attend the graceful ceremony of Independence Day of Pakistan.

