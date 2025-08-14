Independence Day To Be Celebrated On Thursday
August 14, 2025
The Independence Day would be celebrated in Faisalabad on Thursday (August 14, 2025) with full national zeal and zest
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Independence Day would be celebrated in Faisalabad on Thursday (August 14, 2025) with full national zeal and zest.
The day will start with special prayers in all main mosques of the city for national solidarity, peace and fraternity.
The district administration has also chalked out various programs to celebrate the Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq in a most befitting manner.
The main ceremony of flag hoisting ceremony would be held at Commissioner Complex where Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan flanked by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeehan Asghar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar and local parliamentarians would unfurled the national flag at 7:30 a.m. while a large number of people belonging to different walks of life would participate in the ceremony.
The active contingent of police and civil defense would salute the national flag during the march past.
The students of different educational institutions would present national songs and sweets would also be distributed among the participants.
Similar ceremonies have also been arranged in the district and Tehsil Headquarters to mark the Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq.
Social, political, religious and trader organizations have also organized different programs in connection with the Jashan-e-Azadi and Marka-e-Haq.
Eight bazaars around Clock Tower, markets in other parts of the city, roads, intersections, commercial areas and other important places have been decorated with colorful buntings, national flags and other ornamental items.
Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and other departments would also organize special functions to mark the day, spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday.
