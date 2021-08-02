UrduPoint.com

Independence Day To Be Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Balochistan: Hamza Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Malik Hamza Khan Nasir on Monday said PTI would celebrate Independence Day with national spirit and enthusiasm

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of PTI workers held at his residence in connection with the preparations for August 14.

He said we have to pledge on this occasion that the country would not spare any sacrifice for the integrity of Pakistan saying a big rally would be organized in Quetta on August 14.

He said the August 14 is the day of renewed commitment and we got an independent homeland of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan which is a great blessing of God.

People of all schools of thought should play their role for the development, survival and prosperity of this country, he added.

He said there is homeland and people would celebrate independence with enthusiasm. On the occasion of Independence Day, rallies will be organized all over Balochistan under the auspices of PTI and they will express their love for the country, he noted.

He said that people of the country stand with Pakistan Army for its strengthening defense and would foil all kind of nefarious design of enemies.

A big rally will be held in Quetta on August 14 in which the party workers should fully participate and make it a success, he concluded.

