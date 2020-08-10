Independence Day to be celebrated with enthusiasm

Like other parts of the country, people of Tando Allahyar will celebrate Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm on August 14

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, people of Tando Allahyar will celebrate Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm on August 14.

In order to finalize the arrangement of the events on the eve of Independence Day, a meeting was held on Monday under the chair of the Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Tando Allahyar Abdul Hafeez Leghari which also attended by the representatives of non-governmental organizations, elite of the town and journalists besides the officers of the concerned departments.

The meeting was informed that the event of flag hoisting will be held at district secretariat in the morning of August 14 and on the same night, illumination will be carried out at the buildings of the government departments.

The national songs competition, debate among students of public and private schools, distribution of sweets and fruits among prisoners and patients in jail and government hospitals as well as tree plantation at district secretariat will also be the part of Independence Day celebrations, the meeting was informed.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner-I has asked the officers concerned to ensure cleanliness of the town with fool proof security arrangements on Independence Day while government SOPs should be followed during organizing all events of the day.