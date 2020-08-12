Independence Day to be celebrated with enthusiasm in T M Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tando Mohammad Khan Yasir Bhatti has vowed to celebrate "Independence Day" on August, 14 with enthusiasm in the district and directed all Assistant Commissioners to make celebration arrangements keeping in view of SOPs already implemented with regard to COVID-19.

Chairing a meeting at his office on Wednesday, he said the main programme was scheduled at the DC complex on August 14 (Friday) where a flag hoisting ceremony will be held in the morning.

The students of different schools will present tableau, national anthem and national songs will be played to commemorate 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan, DC said and directed that 'Jashan-e-Azadi' programmes should also be organized in all three talukas of the district.

Yasir Bhatti directed all Assistant Commissioners to ensure illumination and lighting of government buildings and arrange flag hoisting ceremonies in their respective talukas.

The sweets and fruits will be distributed among prisoners in different prisons and patients admitted in different government hospitals on the eve of the Independence Day of Pakistan, DC said.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed municipal and local government authorities to ensure cleanliness and lighting arrangements and main buildings and roundabouts should be decorated with national flags and colorful buntings.

The officers of the education department were asked to organize flag hoisting ceremonies in the offices and at schools on August, 14 with strict implementation on Standard Operating Procedures for COVID-19.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Abid Baloch, District Accounts Officer Munir Ahmed Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Anwar Ali Memon, officers of Education, Revenue, Live Stock, Social Welfare, Forest, HESCO and other departments were also present in the meeting.