Independence Day to be celebrated with fervour

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Independence Day will also be celebrated in district Tharparkar in befitting manner on 14 August.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Kabeer Shah while chairing a meeting on Tuesday at Darbar Hall to review arrangements made for Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC said that the main ceremony would take place in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto culture complex Mithi with hoisting the National flag at 8:55 am and playing the National anthem.

All district officers, civil society members, traders and elected members of the area would participate in the event while students of different school, colleges make speeches on Independence Day in English, urdu and Sindhi languages while district officers and elected representatives would express their views and shed light over the historic day.