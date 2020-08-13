UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Independence Day" To Be Celebrated With National Enthusiasm

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, "Independence Day" would be celebrated in the district with national enthusiasm.

District administration under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi would organize different events to celebrate the day.

Special prayers would be made across the district for progress, prosperity and national unity of the country while christian community would also organize different events.

The main ceremony would be organized at Tehsil Council Hall at 8:58 am where Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi would participate as a chief guest.

Deputy commissioner would distribute sweets among patients at district headquarters hospital, district jail and Darul Aman.

On the other hand, different seminars, speech competitions and flag hoisting ceremonies would also be organized across the district.

Related Topics

Christian Community Jail Progress Independence Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education to launch sports media progr ..

14 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshaw ..

17 minutes ago

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

29 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 13 ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan will make strong comeback in remaining Te ..

45 minutes ago

No Ceasefire Violations Registered in Syria by Rus ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.