"Independence Day" To Be Celebrated With National Enthusiasm

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, "Independence Day" would be celebrated in the district with national enthusiasm.

District administration under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi would organize different events to celebrate the day.

Special prayers would be made across the district for progress, prosperity and national unity of the country while christian community would also organize different events.

The main ceremony would be organized at Tehsil Council Hall at 8:58 am where Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi would participate as a chief guest.

Deputy commissioner would distribute sweets among patients at district headquarters hospital, district jail and Darul Aman.

On the other hand, different seminars, speech competitions and flag hoisting ceremonies would also be organized across the district.