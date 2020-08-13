Independence Day to be celebrated with national zeal: Adviser Lehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Labor and Manpower Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri on Thursday said that 73rd Independence Day would be celebrated on August 14 with enthusiasm in Balochistan and to send a message as a living nation to the world.

Talking to APP, he said freedom is the greatest blessing and a human can perpetuate his religion faith and culture due to Independence.

Lahri said Independence was achieved after many sacrifices by people and efforts Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"We should thank Allah and give value to this country where we are living freely as a nation" he added.

"Today, all the Muslim nations of the world are proud of Pakistan, which has emerged as a nuclear power in the world", he said.