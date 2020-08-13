Independence Day to be celebrated with national enthusiasm

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Independence Day will be celebrated with national enthusiasm and fervor across the Division on Friday.

The main national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the lawn of Commissioner Complex.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, officers of Divisional and District administration, parliamentarians, Pakistan movement workers and people of civil society would participate in this event.

According to the programme, siren will be blown at 8.58 a.m. and national flag will be hoisted at 9.00 a.m. by the participants.

The active contingent of police, civil defence and Rescue-1122 will present solute and march past.

The participants will sing national songs while speeches on the importance of Independence Day will be delivered by the speakers.

Tree plantation will be the major event of the ceremony and officers along with civil society plant the saplings.

The sweets will also be distributed among participants.

The day will be dawn with the special prayers in the main mosques after Namaz-e-Fajar for the sovereignty of the country.

Quran Khawani will also be held for the departed soul of martyrs of Pakistan movement.