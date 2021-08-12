Independence Day to be celebrated with national spirit in Harnai: DC Suhail

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Suhail Anwar Hashmi on Thursday said that the Independence Day would be celebrated with national spirit in Harnai as well as in the rest of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Harnai Suhail Anwar Hashmi on Thursday said that the Independence Day would be celebrated with national spirit in Harnai as well as in the rest of the country.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that due to the prevailing situation of Corona, the Independence Day celebrations would be held on a small scale and all participants should strictly adhere to Corona SOPs, saying the the people have to display the badges of national flag on their clothes by strictly observing social distancing.

The main program of the district will be held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner where the ceremony of flag hoisting and salute to the national flag will be held.

On this occasion, Suhail Anwar Hashmi said that all the officers and staff of the district administration would participate in the central program. He said the town administration should ensure cleanliness and lighting in all the roads and alleys of the district while tree planting would also be done by the Forest Department during the main function.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the heads of all private banks and other institutions to make arrangements to install lights and flags in front of their offices and institutions so that every citizen who comes could feel the joy of celebrating Independence Day.