Independence Day to be celebrated with national zeal, zest in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the 77th Independence Day would be celebrated with national zeal and zest across the district.

These views were expressed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Syeda Amna Maududi, during a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Lodhran, to review arrangements regarding the 77th Independence Day.

She said that the 77th Independence Day would be celebrated as a significant national event with great enthusiasm at the official level.

ADCR further stated that, like the rest of the country, the government buildings in the district would be illuminated by lights.

She said that the public places, schools, colleges, banks, as well as government, semi-government, and private buildings will be specially decorated.

She announced that the main ceremony of the district would be held at Children Park Lodhran, where a flag-raising ceremony will take place. On this occasion, it will be reaffirmed that the nation was committed to elevating Pakistan to new heights of progress and prosperity, she added.

The sports department will organize table tennis, volleyball, and badminton competitions regarding Independence Day. Additionally, the District education Authority Lodhran will hold various Independence Day events in the schools.