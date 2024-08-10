Open Menu

Independence Day To Be Celebrated With National Zeal, Zest In Lodhran

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Independence Day to be celebrated with national zeal, zest in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the 77th Independence Day would be celebrated with national zeal and zest across the district.

These views were expressed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Syeda Amna Maududi, during a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Lodhran, to review arrangements regarding the 77th Independence Day.

She said that the 77th Independence Day would be celebrated as a significant national event with great enthusiasm at the official level.

ADCR further stated that, like the rest of the country, the government buildings in the district would be illuminated by lights.

She said that the public places, schools, colleges, banks, as well as government, semi-government, and private buildings will be specially decorated.

She announced that the main ceremony of the district would be held at Children Park Lodhran, where a flag-raising ceremony will take place. On this occasion, it will be reaffirmed that the nation was committed to elevating Pakistan to new heights of progress and prosperity, she added.

The sports department will organize table tennis, volleyball, and badminton competitions regarding Independence Day. Additionally, the District education Authority Lodhran will hold various Independence Day events in the schools.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Sports Education Badminton Progress Independence Lodhran Event Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan