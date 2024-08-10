Independence Day To Be Celebrated With National Zeal, Zest In Lodhran
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the 77th Independence Day would be celebrated with national zeal and zest across the district.
These views were expressed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Syeda Amna Maududi, during a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Lodhran, to review arrangements regarding the 77th Independence Day.
She said that the 77th Independence Day would be celebrated as a significant national event with great enthusiasm at the official level.
ADCR further stated that, like the rest of the country, the government buildings in the district would be illuminated by lights.
She said that the public places, schools, colleges, banks, as well as government, semi-government, and private buildings will be specially decorated.
She announced that the main ceremony of the district would be held at Children Park Lodhran, where a flag-raising ceremony will take place. On this occasion, it will be reaffirmed that the nation was committed to elevating Pakistan to new heights of progress and prosperity, she added.
The sports department will organize table tennis, volleyball, and badminton competitions regarding Independence Day. Additionally, the District education Authority Lodhran will hold various Independence Day events in the schools.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah7 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz7 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club7 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti7 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days7 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity7 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad8 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat8 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day8 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started8 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi10 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1210 hours ago