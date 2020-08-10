Independence Day to be celebrated with national zeal, zest: Firdous Rai

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Firdous Rai on Monday said that Independence Day would be celebrated with full national zeal and zest on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Firdous Rai on Monday said that Independence Day would be celebrated with full national zeal and zest on Friday.

Talking to APP, she said, "Separate and independent homeland was got after countless sacrifices by our forefathers," adding that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah pleaded this case for the independence of Muslims of subcontinent.

She said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to make Pakistan a fully developed and prosperous state, but after his death the rulers looted it with impunity.

Now, the PTI government had not only started accountability process against the looters and plunderers but it also dragged Pakistan out of crises and put it on road to progress and prosperity, she added.

Responding to a query, she said that Kashmiris were struggling for their right of self-determination but India wanted to suppress their voice through military.

She said that Kashmiri people had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for their freedom and their sacrifices would not go waste, adding that Kashmiris would get freedom from Indian aggression, atrocities and barbarism very soon.